Latest update September 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon got the nerve to tell us Guyana will lose $$billions

Sep 28, 2020 News 0

3rd WELL PAYARA

Imagine yuh gat 10 water bottle factories around the world. Dem ah mek 5000 bottle water ah day, which costing dem between $40 to $50 per bottle. De 5000 bottle is wah dem have customer for.

Yuh come to Guyana and set up two factories and the cost is only $8 a bottle. But fuh supply yuh customers wid dat 5000 bottle, yuh need to set up one more factory.

What would you do wid dem factories dat is costing you $40 to $50? You would obviously shut dem down and concentrate here in Guyana where it is cheaper so you can have bigger profits. Na true?

This is exactly wah ExxonMobil did. Dem sell out everything in Norway, Nigeria, Australia, and Malaysia. Dem also seh dem want fuh get rid of dem operation in Chad and Equatorial Guinea. Dem also reduce some of their rigs in the Permian Basin in America.

Dem even reduce spending on its operations in the USA just to focus on Guyana.

Liza One and Liza Two are like the two factories established to produce oil at the cheaper rate. But it wants another oil pumping factory called Payara. It requires government approval for this. If it doesn’t get de 3rd well, Payara, it would hurt its bottom-line.

To the PPP/C government, this is a golden opportunity to secure the deal that Guyana deserves.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

ECCC VP (ag) Gainda calls for amicable solution to cricket on the East Coast prior to DCB elections

ECCC VP (ag) Gainda calls for amicable solution to cricket on the...

Sep 28, 2020

Vice President (ag) of the East Coast Cricket Committee Lalta Gainda said elections must be held on the East Coast of Demerara before any election is being staged at the Demerara Cricket Board level....
Read More
RHTYSC, MS hosts Namilco Tribute to Medical Workers 2020 Programme

RHTYSC, MS hosts Namilco Tribute to Medical...

Sep 27, 2020

“My ultimate aim is to be a permanent member of the West Indies Team” – Kevin Sinclair

“My ultimate aim is to be a permanent member of...

Sep 27, 2020

Gibbons focused on getting scholarship – misses competition

Gibbons focused on getting scholarship –...

Sep 27, 2020

Bakewell renews Naeem Nasir Memorial sponsorship with RHTYSC

Bakewell renews Naeem Nasir Memorial sponsorship...

Sep 27, 2020

“Now is the time to move Nationals to Feb – Mar”- Coach Stanton

“Now is the time to move Nationals to Feb...

Sep 26, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019