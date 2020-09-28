Latest update September 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Esau and Jacob community Mahaicony gets potable water for the first time

Sep 28, 2020 News 0

In keeping with its mandate to deliver potable water to unserved communities, the Guyana Water Incorporated has delivered an additional fifteen households within Esau and Jacob district in Mahaicony, Region Five access to potable water for the first time.

Some of the pipes that were recently laid in Esau and Jacob community in Mahaicony.

The decision to connect the households followed complaints from several residents in the area about no access to potable water to Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues.
Minister Rodrigues had asked for an assessment to be done before a decision was taken to connect the residents, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) said in a statement. The statement outlined that once a source to supply these households with potable water was found, works in the area commenced immediately.
“The project started about a week ago with a connection from the Strath Campbelle Pump Station at Branch Road Mahaicony. Some seventy-one lengths of pipes are being installed with a total of 15, individual service connections. The installation and connection to the main distribution network are expected to be completed within another week. The project is being executed to the tune of some $2.6M and the works are being done by the staff of Guyana Water Inc., with assistance from Pure Harvest Inc.,” the statement said.
Additionally, the CH&PA noted that within the coming months, a number of communities in the ten administrative regions will be served with potable water as the government continues to place emphasis on reaching unserved areas. A number of major water distribution projects have been budgeted for in the recently passed 2020 national budget.
“Guyana Water Inc. has received an allocation of GYD $2.8B. Provisions have been made for sanitation interventions, drilling of new wells, water supply improvement projects on the Coastland and Hinterland as well as water treatment plants for a number of communities,” the statement added.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

ECCC VP (ag) Gainda calls for amicable solution to cricket on the East Coast prior to DCB elections

ECCC VP (ag) Gainda calls for amicable solution to cricket on the...

Sep 28, 2020

Vice President (ag) of the East Coast Cricket Committee Lalta Gainda said elections must be held on the East Coast of Demerara before any election is being staged at the Demerara Cricket Board level....
Read More
RHTYSC, MS hosts Namilco Tribute to Medical Workers 2020 Programme

RHTYSC, MS hosts Namilco Tribute to Medical...

Sep 27, 2020

“My ultimate aim is to be a permanent member of the West Indies Team” – Kevin Sinclair

“My ultimate aim is to be a permanent member of...

Sep 27, 2020

Gibbons focused on getting scholarship – misses competition

Gibbons focused on getting scholarship –...

Sep 27, 2020

Bakewell renews Naeem Nasir Memorial sponsorship with RHTYSC

Bakewell renews Naeem Nasir Memorial sponsorship...

Sep 27, 2020

“Now is the time to move Nationals to Feb – Mar”- Coach Stanton

“Now is the time to move Nationals to Feb...

Sep 26, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019