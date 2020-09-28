Esau and Jacob community Mahaicony gets potable water for the first time

In keeping with its mandate to deliver potable water to unserved communities, the Guyana Water Incorporated has delivered an additional fifteen households within Esau and Jacob district in Mahaicony, Region Five access to potable water for the first time.

The decision to connect the households followed complaints from several residents in the area about no access to potable water to Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues.

Minister Rodrigues had asked for an assessment to be done before a decision was taken to connect the residents, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) said in a statement. The statement outlined that once a source to supply these households with potable water was found, works in the area commenced immediately.

“The project started about a week ago with a connection from the Strath Campbelle Pump Station at Branch Road Mahaicony. Some seventy-one lengths of pipes are being installed with a total of 15, individual service connections. The installation and connection to the main distribution network are expected to be completed within another week. The project is being executed to the tune of some $2.6M and the works are being done by the staff of Guyana Water Inc., with assistance from Pure Harvest Inc.,” the statement said.

Additionally, the CH&PA noted that within the coming months, a number of communities in the ten administrative regions will be served with potable water as the government continues to place emphasis on reaching unserved areas. A number of major water distribution projects have been budgeted for in the recently passed 2020 national budget.

“Guyana Water Inc. has received an allocation of GYD $2.8B. Provisions have been made for sanitation interventions, drilling of new wells, water supply improvement projects on the Coastland and Hinterland as well as water treatment plants for a number of communities,” the statement added.