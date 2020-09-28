Eighty-five-year-old survives with fractured hip in car accident

An eighty-five-year old woman, on Saturday last sustained a fractured hip and left arm after she survived a car accident along the La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) Public Road.

Currently hospitalized and recovering from her injuries is Latchmini Bisnauth of Independence Street, La Grange. According to police reports the serious accident took place at around 15:55Hrs.

Investigators were told that Bisnauth was attempting to cross the public road when she was struck down by a speeding motorcar. It was further detailed that the 38-year-old driver w

as heading in the southern direction on the eastern side of the road.

The man claimed that while Bisnauth was trying to cross over from the western side of the road, she ran into the path of the car. He continued that he applied brakes but could not avoid colliding with the woman. Bisnauth according to reports was thrown a short distance away and fell on the paved surface of the road.

The woman was then picked up immediately by the said driver and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where she was admitted and treated for the injuries she sustained. Doctors have since reported to police that Bisnauth is in a serious but stable condition.

The driver was subsequently arrested and taken into police custody.