ECCC VP (ag) Gainda calls for amicable solution to cricket on the East Coast prior to DCB elections

Vice President (ag) of the East Coast Cricket Committee Lalta Gainda said elections must be held on the East Coast of Demerara before any election is being staged at the Demerara Cricket Board level.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday, Gainda said the while he is aware that the GCB nor any of its affiliates challenged the recent motion filed by the Honourable Attorney General Anil Nandalall to withdraw the consent order assented to by his predecessor, it may be prudent to suggest that the current cricket Administrators of the GCB are hopeful for a decent and amicable resolution of these issues.

Gainda informed that the East Coast Cricket Board of Control was renamed the East Coast Cricket Committee following a court case and a judge allowed the usage of the n

ew name hence all active clubs in the area are playing cricket under this organisation.

Gainda noted that organising cricket in the area has been challenging due to the numerous court battles fought against another body. “It is an undeniable fact that cricket on the East Coast for the past six years has been sponsored and managed by myself and a few dedicated individuals from Enmore, Lusignan, LBI, Ogle, Fairfield, Enterprise, Strathaven and a few other established clubs which are all affiliates of the ECCC.”

“Many can attest to the fact that after numerous court battles fought against a group on the East Coast, the ECCC was able to ensure that the youths of East Coast Demerara participated in tournaments of the DCB and GCB which paved the way for them to represent their country.”

Gainda feels that for cricket for move forward on the East Coast, elections must be held in a fair and transparent manner. “What we find from time to time is that phantom clubs are being formed to help garner votes for individuals, but this practice must stop.”

“I would like to ask the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Hon. Charles Ramson jr., what is the purpose of the Ombudsman, if not to verify the clubs and supervise the elections on the East Coast. Are we to expect an election of the DCB without one on the East Coast? This charade on the East Coast must stop.”

Gainda added that there must be no DCB election until the amicable resolution of East Coast Cricket, aided by the overview of the state appointed Ombudsman, as prescribed by the Cricket Administration Act. “There should be no attempts to bypass this process and the marginalization of founding clubs such as: Enmore Community Center, Ogle Community Center, LBI Community Center, Industry Cricket Club, Mahaica Community Center among others,” he posited.

Gainda warns that any action contrary to the aforementioned may cause more damage to the game.