Dem students ask fuh Mingo and dem get BINGO

Dem politicans is just like de Mafia: same business, different family. Is five years fuh one set and five years fuh de other set.

Dat is also how we end up with de problem wit de oil blocks. Dem boys know who own de blocks. But dem boys nah talk yet. Is fuh you fuh find out.

Dem CXC students bin asking fuh Mingo fuh mark dem paper. Now dat dem get de BINGO, dem vex.

Dem nurses nah bin know how important deh was over de past five years. As somebody seh, it tek de PPP/C government fuh mek dem realize dat all de time dem need higher risk allowance. It look like if dem bin sleeping fuh de last five years.

Dem boys vex when dem read how wan young man died in Berbice because he could not be taken to the GPHC fuh treatment. Dem boys nah believe that explanation wah dem give about de COVID-19 ICU being filled to capacity. Dem boys wan know wah happen to de Infectious Diseases Hospital.

Dem boys confuse when dem hear how de young man wah dead had underlying conditions. Dem boys wondering what underlying condition such a young man can have. Dem boys wan feel this underlying condition becoming an excuse fuh every preventable COVID-19 death.

Dem boys wan know why with all de talk about people being treated in Regional Hospitals, how it is dat some of dem hospital nah gat ventilators, etc. Dem boys bin read about wan scientist wah did invent a device which would allow more than one person fuh use a ventilator at de same time.

But leh we hope Frank nah gat fuh send fuh this device. It might tek just as long as dem cartridges wah he planning fuh source fuh mek dem gene machine wuk to test fuh de virus.

But dem boys nah want nobody gat to reach de stage when dem gat to go pun ventilator. Dem doctor does gat to push a long , fat tube down yuh throat and yuh gat to be sedated and lie down pun yuh belly fuh days. And de chances of recovery still poor.

Talk half and wait fuh hear wah gan be de next excuse fuh de next COVID-19 death.