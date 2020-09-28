COVID-19 relief cash grant distribution begins in Region One and Nine

Following the passing of the 2020 National Budget, it has been announced by President Irfaan Ali that cash grants are now being disbursed to residents of Regions One (Barima-Waini) and Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

The President told another section of the media that a team of officials have been dispatched to the areas and distribution was set to commence over the weekend. He also stated that it may take the team a total of six days to distribute the vouchers and when that is completed distributions to other regions will follow.

The $25,000 grant is a part of the government’s COVID-19 relief program and serves to ease some of the burdens the pandemic has placed on citizens of the country. In announcing the grant as a part of the Emergency Budget, Ali had previously stated that the grant will be given per household.

Also present at the reading of the Emergency Budget was Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo who said, “These vouchers will be in sequential order. Hopefully we have vouchers by each administrative region so that they cannot be duplicated, and then they (the team) would have to account for each voucher. Members of each household would have to countersign the form and the voucher. Hopefully that will be the accountable way.”

Further, Jagdeo said that there will be cases where more than one voucher is needed because there is more than one household at a person’s residence. He assured that evidence of such will be requested and he also noted that a unit will be presenting all expenditure to the Auditor General (AG). According to the Vice President that will ensure no corruption and money is accounted for.

Regions One and Nine have recorded some of the highest COVID-19 numbers per region since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. According to Ministry of Health (MOH) information, Region One currently has 408 confirmed cases, and it also saw some of the fastest growing COVID-19 numbers in a short space of time.

Region Nine currently has 354 confirmed cases, making it the region with the second highest number of confirmed cases, region one being first with 1,267 confirmed cases.

Due to the high numbers, their respective regional authorities were pushed to enforce stringent lockdown measures that have hindered the livelihoods of many. Region One’s lockdown was ordered by their Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley while most of Region Nine’s lockdown was ordered by the South Rupununi District Council (SRDC).