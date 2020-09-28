Bandits abandon motorcycle after shooting businessman in neck

Two armed bandits were yesterday forced to run and leave their XR Honda motorcycle behind following a shootout with a businessman they shot in the neck.

Hospitalized and nursing a gunshot wound to the neck is Floyd Duesbury of Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown. The shooting incident and what is being described as a botched robbery took place sometime after 09:00Hrs at the businessman’s residence.

According to reports, Duesbury was in front of his yard cleaning up his premises when bandits rode up on their motorcycle.

The pillion rider reportedly jumped off and approached the businessman, said a few words to him before whipping out a handgun and discharging a few rounds at the businessman who was also armed.

In response, Duesbury drew his gun and retreated behind his fence but not before he was hit by a bullet.

According to reports the businessman managed to return fire at the gunman and his accomplice forcing them both to flee. The accomplice, eyewitnesses said, dropped the motorcycle and ran away.

Police were called and the man was rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for treatment.