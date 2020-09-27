Who is the US$7B+ man?

The Stabroek Block is a done deal. The country has either been outfoxed by the foreign investors or it has been sold-out by our leaders, or both. Foreigners have said that Guyana left US$55B on the negotiation table in Texas.

But while we know what has happened in the Stabroek Block, the nation is still awaiting answers about other oil blocks, notably the lucrative Canje and Kaieteur Blocks. These two blocks are believed to collectively contain 7.2 billion barrels of oil, making them just as equivalent in reserves as the Stabroek Block.

Secrecy, however, surrounds the identities of the principals who were handed the lucrative oil blocks Canje and Kaieteur. The public has not been provided with the identity of the persons behind these deals.

Oil companies, including ExxonMobil, have begun to buy-in to these blocks. The person who controls the blocks, therefore is already making big bucks without investing a cent in oil exploration or production.

Just US$1 per barrel would yield US$7.2 billion to the unknown owner of these blocks.

…Not US$2

…Not US$3

…Not US$4

Just US$1 per barrel would make the owner of those blocks one of the richest men in the western hemisphere. That person would be richer than Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of former President of Angola who is believed to be the richest woman in Africa. If the owner of the blocks obtained US$5 per barrel, it would make him one of the richest persons in the world within five years. The billion-dollar question therefore is who is the invisible man behind the Canje and Kaieteur Blocks? Will the US$7B+ man, please stand up!

