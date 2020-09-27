Toddler dies after drinking ‘Molly’-laced milk

A toddler died, yesterday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) days after he reportedly ingested milk mixed with ‘Molly’, a street drug.

Dead is Ronaldo Dave, 2, of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Kaieteur News was told that the child was taken to GPHC on September 5, in a critical condition.

There, doctors discovered that the toddler’s system had methamphetamine, an illegal drug commonly known as ‘Molly’.

The police were contacted and the child’s aunt was detained for questioning and subsequently released.

According to Commander of ‘A’ Division, Simon McBean, the woman had told investigators that her brother had mixed the drug in a glass of milk for his own consumption and left it on a table.

The toddler reportedly located the glass of milk and consumed it before his uncle returned.

Within minutes, the child fell unconscious and had to be rushed for immediate medical attention.

He was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he remained until he died.