Toddler dies after drinking ‘Molly’-laced milk

Latest update September 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
A toddler died, yesterday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) days after he reportedly ingested milk mixed with ‘Molly’, a street drug.
Dead is Ronaldo Dave, 2, of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.
Kaieteur News was told that the child was taken to GPHC on September 5, in a critical condition.
There, doctors discovered that the toddler’s system had methamphetamine, an illegal drug commonly known as ‘Molly’.
The police were contacted and the child’s aunt was detained for questioning and subsequently released.
According to Commander of ‘A’ Division, Simon McBean, the woman had told investigators that her brother had mixed the drug in a glass of milk for his own consumption and left it on a table.
The toddler reportedly located the glass of milk and consumed it before his uncle returned.
Within minutes, the child fell unconscious and had to be rushed for immediate medical attention.
He was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he remained until he died.
Sep 27, 2020– Mike’s Pharmacy co-sponsors as anniversary celebrations continues The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS on Friday last hosted its second annual Tribute to Medical Workers programme as...
Sep 27, 2020
Sep 27, 2020
Sep 27, 2020
Sep 26, 2020
Sep 26, 2020
As a British writer quipped, “there have always been stupid people in the world and plenty of nasty people too. But rarely... more
The PNC/R is predictable. Whenever it is in the Opposition, it will deploy the same old tactless stratagems for which it... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Of all the fanciful reasons imputed to the decision of the government to make Barbados a Republic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]