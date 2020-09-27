TIPS FOR IMPORTERS OF PRODUCTS MONITORED BY THE GNBS

STANDARDS IN FOCUS

This is usually the time of the year when importers engage in the purchase of a wide variety of products for sale in Guyana during the quickly-approaching Christmas season.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is cognizant of this and takes this opportunity to remind all importers of products it monitors to ensure that they acquire products meeting the requirements of the relevant Guyana Standards.

The GNBS monitors Domestic Electrical/Electronic Appliances, Weighing and Measuring Devices, Textiles, Garments, Footwear, Safety Helmets, Safety Matches, New and Used Tyres, Gas Stoves, Cigarettes, PVC Pipes, Furniture, Christmas Tree and Decorative Lighting Outfits, Cellular Phones, Gold Articles and Electrical Equipment and fittings.

The GNBS, therefore, reminds importers of the following:

-To register with the GNBS for the current year by completing and submitting to the Bureau the prescribed application form along with a copy of the business registration form and registration fee.

-To acquire the relevant National Standards from the GNBS for products imported, to ensure the importation of standard-compliant goods.

-To submit samples of new products to GNBS for approval, before the importation to avoid sub-standard products and rejection.

-To have consignments of commodities examined by Inspectors of the GNBS at the Ports-of-entry or Warehouses, before clearance and sale in the country.

-To make timely arrangements with the GNBS to facilitate the examination of products at the Ports-of-entry simultaneously with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

-To ensure that products imported are for the purpose intended and are safe for use. Importers should purchase from sources that issue warranties which could be easily passed on to consumers.

-To ensure that any brochure, instruction manual, leaflet, etc., which are associated with products, are in English Language and accompany the product at the time of sale.

-To facilitate periodic inspections by GNBS Inspectors at their premises including warehouses and workshops. Records relating to the operation of the premises should also be available for checks by Inspectors of the Bureau. All records such as copies of invoices, customs documentation, bills of sale, etc. must be properly kept and should be easily retrievable.

-To ensure, where necessary, that imported products bear a national or international certification mark from a regulatory body in the country of origin, or a certificate of quality compliance should be submitted to the GNBS to verify the quality of the product imported. Compliance certificates should be obtained from an independent Certification Body, a National Standards Body or the relevant regulatory body.

Importers are urged to check their products received to ensure conformance to the quality specification and to detect any deterioration in quality or other damage during storage and transportation. In addition, importers should address complaints received from customers regarding products purchased.

Finally, importers must desist from using the name of the GNBS in any advertisement or promotional material in relation to the sale of any product and ensure that all products imported are in metric (SI) units.

For further information, visit the Guyana National Bureau of Standards at Exhibition Site, Sophia or its website: www.gnbsgy.org or call 219-0062, 219-0065, 219-0066.