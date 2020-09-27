Latest update September 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Police arrest GECOM's chief, Keith Lowenfield, in ongoing elections fraud probe

Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Keith Lowenfield, was yesterday arrested and subsequently released on conditional bail as investigators continue their probe into the protracted March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Giving an update, the Guyana Police Force (GPF), in a statement, revealed that investigators from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary arrested Lowenfield and put several allegations of criminal conduct to him in the presence of his attorney.
The police said that Lowenfield, after being told of the allegations, opted to exercise his right to remain silent. Thereafter, a confrontation was held between the CEO and a witness, and according to the force, once again Lowenfield opted to remain silent.
According to the statement, the police having concluded other aspects of the investigative process, released Lowenfield on station bail on the condition that he reports to the CID Headquarters on Monday.
The force also reported that several other persons were arrested along with Lowenfield.
Already, the CEO is facing private criminal charges from the ruling People’s Progressive Party/C (PPP/C) member, Desmond Morian, and The New Movement Party (TNM) executive, Dr. Daniel Josh Kanhai.
The first charge alleged that Lowenfield, between the 5th day of March and 23rd day of June, 2020, at Georgetown, conspired with person(s) unknown to commit the common law offence of fraud, to wit, by representing to the Guyana Elections Commission that tables attached to his Election Report dated 23rd June, 2020, accurately reflected the true results of the said election, in order to materially alter the results of the said election, with intent to defraud, knowing the said tabulation to be false.
The second charge stated that between the 5th day of March and 23rd day of June, 2020, while performing his duty as the Chief Elections Officer of The Guyana Elections Commission, without lawful excuse or justification, willfully misconducted himself at Georgetown, by ascertaining results of the 2nd March, 2020 General and Regional Elections for Guyana knowing the said results to be false, the said willful misconduct amounting to a breach of the public’s trust in the Office of the Chief Elections Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission.
The third charge alleges that Lowenfield accepted falsified figures from the District Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, knowing that the said figures do not match the results from the National Recount.
The particulars of that charge allege that Lowenfield, between the 5th day of March and 23rd day of June, 2020, at Georgetown, conspired with person(s) unknown to commit common law fraud, to wit, by representing to the Guyana Elections Commission, that tables attached to his Election Report dated 14th day of March, 2020 accurately reflected the true results of the said election, in order to materially alter the results of the said election, with intent to defraud, knowing the said tabulation to be false.
The police are continuing their investigations.
The elections impasse, which last five months, combined with the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the country for that period.

 

