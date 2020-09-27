Money flowing faster dan oil

Latest update September 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Sep 27, 2020
Dem Boys Seh…
De economy so bad dat one of dem oil companies in Guyana just had to lay off 25 politicians. When you gat friends like some of we politicians, who needs luck.
Dem boys seh some people born lucky; while others mek them own luck. Somebody mek so much luck dat he gun soon become de richest person in the hemisphere.
De man buy wan goldmine in de form of oil blocks. De man nah pay a blind cent but he holding de key to a great fortune. All de man gat fuh do is sit down and throw back and de money flowing faster dan de oil.
De man get oil blocks wha gat 7.2 billion barrels worth of oil. De man nah gat fuh spend a cent to develop these blocks. De oil companies dun come and buy into de blocks. If de man mek a US$10 pon every barrel, dat can be 70 billion American dollars in de man pocket without de man having to lift a finger.
Dat type of money gon mek de man richer dan Steve Jobs and Bill Gates and Warren Buffet. De man gon outspend Isabel who father was head of an oil-producing state.
Some call dat luck. Dem boys gat another name fuh it. But this is a decent paper and dem boys can’t use certain words here.
Even if dem boys win de local lotto fuh every week fuh 10 straight years, dem boys can’t mek dat sort of money. In fact, dem boys can’t imagine how anyone can spend dat sort of money.
Talk half and dream about de riches wha yuh gon never get because yuh nah gat politician friends.
