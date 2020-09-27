Corruption and political plagiarism led to the defeat of the APNU+AFC

In my August 23 column, I indicated that over the coming weeks and months, I will analyze the March 2020 election defeat of the APNU+AFC. Since that declaration, I have done two articles on the subject – Thursday, September 3 and Friday September 4. Here now is another installment.

Any school child who is into reading novels will find by the time he/she reaches 18, they would know the saying: “there is no secret in a small town.” All the bad and terrible secrets of the powerful elites in Guyana permeate a very limited space – Georgetown and places in Region Four that are near to Georgetown. Even if there are dirty minds at work in other Regions, Georgetowners will know about them because these people will do their thing in Georgetown too.

In the APNU+AFC mansion, a power-house had a son whose intoxicating abandonments took place in full view of countless people in Georgetown. This guy drove a $30 million vehicle and frolicked day and night. He spent enormous amount daily on sporting with friends and he was not employed in any kind of work.

Where did the money come from? The young man was procuring a document that was not easy to get. It was and is a document that people with money would pay enormous amounts for. His father was the key to the transaction. This fellow paraded himself at every major nightclub or drinking den; so many people would see, so many would ask questions, so many knew what he was doing.

Interestingly, this bigwig’s son would bring along the friends of his friends thus expanding his circle, thus exposing his secrets. These kinds of depravities and degenerate exhibitions cannot be hidden in a small town. This was one of the crucial factors in the defeat of the APNU+AFC. The particular power-house will never be true to his supporters who voted for APNU+AFC because he will never admit that it was the plagiaristic, behavioural traits of the APNU+AFC that were reminiscent of the PPP’s days in power that citizens resented.

When people saw this young fellow selling a certain piece of paper, that citizens cannot easily get when they seek it from the government, they were overtaken by anger. They asked with moving emotions if that was what they voted for. They asked themselves why they voted out the PPP in the first place.

Read what then Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix had to say about the printing of birth certificates. Felix’s explanation is mountainous testimony that the APNU+AFC had no intention of presenting Guyana with an alternative and superior system of governance. Felix informed Guyanese that the sole-sourcing of the printing of birth certificates was a policy of the previous PPP government that the APNU+AFC continued.

This was one of the important reasons why voters chose APNU+AFC over the PPP in May 2015. The Kaieteur News became a phenomenal sensation with oceanic scoops it published about contract incestuousness under the PPP. Each day, there was a story about a contractor who got this or that and the legal channels were not followed. Guyanese wanted a government that would do things better and cleaner than the previous government. It got a worse administration under APNU+AFC.

From the time, Granger unilaterally appointed a GECOM chairman and the AFC supported that undemocratic direction, immediately the AFC died, and the forthcoming 2020 election was lost. See my column of October 21, 2017 titled: “GECOM imbroglio: The AFC is dead.” Guyanese who had no interest in what went on at UG knew that money was being wasted there that had no comparison with any period of PPP’s rule from 1992 to 2015.

Guyanese knew that no PPP president would have allowed such extraordinary and extravagant spending at UG that a poor country like Guyana could not have afforded. These uncaring expressions of a government that voters had so much expectations of caused consternations, frustrations and unmitigated anger. When the March election came, the end would come, and it did.

I have two friends – man and wife – who live right next door to the AFC head office. I would visit Raymond and Dawn Persaud with my dog and other mutual friends each night. As we limed, AFC second tier leaders on their way to the AFC’s office would stop by and talk. I would tell Leonard Craig, Trevor Williams, Michael Carrington, Marlon Williams, Audwin Rutherford and others that they will lose the election because the people have turned their backs on the APNU+AFC out of uncontrollable chagrin. Many of them would argue with me. The rest is history.

