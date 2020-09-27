Coronavirus: Guyana, listen to the cries of the health workers

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine

I can’t recall the last time I had a good night’s rest. I constantly worry about my fellow health workers, my patients, our country and last but not least, my family. This pandemic has taken a toll on most of us but no one will understand the impact it’s having on health workers unless they are in their shoes. What’s even worse is the awful treatment that we often receive by those around us. I have personally copped more abuse and disregard than any other period in my practice. My colleagues silently complain of similar treatment and it is slowly taking a toll on us. Today, I wish to share some of the experiences of colleagues so that others can hopefully appreciate our daily struggles and take the COVID-19 pandemic more seriously.

DK – WE KEEP ABSORBING THE BLOWS

The emergency room (ER) is no longer what it once was; if you are breathing abnormally we have to put you in a separate area. This area is away from our normal stations and it requires you to constantly be on the move to ensure patient care is flowing as it should. Daily, these areas are overflowing with patients. The number of patients with COVID-19 like symptoms keeps increasing and we are running out of space to see them. It drains you physically and emotionally. Relatives are frustrated and scared because they worry that theirs may have COVID-19. They can’t be with them nor comfort them. That frustration is directed towards us and we have no choice but to take these blows. These are heavy burdens to bear daily. We may not show that emotional turmoil openly but trust me, it’s there!!!

LM- I WAS A VICTIM OF THE DISEASE BUT I’M OUT FIGHTING AGAIN

Emergency medicine physicians are always on the go. Our waiting room is never empty and at GPHC, there are always patients who are at the cusp of dying and need us to fight for them. Many days, I sit in my car taking deep breaths preparing myself mentally and physically for what awaits me in the ER and truth be told, I’m scared—scared for my life, scared for my family. I have just recovered from this dreadful disease and I’m pushing myself through the suffering to ensure I help my colleagues and patients who need me. I am sure that I speak for most when I say it pains me to see people out partying, breaking the curfew, having large gatherings, wearing masks on their heads and under their chins and to top it off, these people come to the emergency room with minor ailments that cause more crowding in the ER and making life even harder for us and the really sick patients who need us more. These are the patients who are abusive and confrontational and expect us to leave the heart attacks, the respiratory distress, the seizure patients, and the dying to attend to them. Kindly have a little consideration for us in the ER as we are already stretched very thin and overworked with this pandemic. Yes, we love what we do, and we do it with pride, but right now, we need you as a people to help us to help you. Follow the COVID-19 guidelines, comply with the curfew, keep safe. Let us all do what we need to do in order to keep each other safe.

SJ – I’M NEGLECTING MY FAMILY

I have faced many challenges during this COVID-19 pandemic but I will only expand on the physical ones. Working during these times is extremely difficult. We are working long shifts and wearing a N95 mask is overwhelming. The mask would leave scars on your face and nose. Sometimes, you feel that you are literally suffocating. Many times, I would get dehydrated on the shift. The straps on the masks are like sharp wires, it digs into your skin and burns your ears. At the end of the shift, your teeth and jaw hurt and don’t talk about the headaches. Wearing eye protection with the mask is a challenge, it either hurts your ears or it is always getting foggy. I go home tired and cannot tend to my two young kids as I would like. I feel like I’m not the best parent but yet I sacrifice this feeling to come out and fight for my patients. I have never felt so unappreciated for doing the right thing.

SG – THE PLEAS OF A NURSING LEADER

The fear, worry, and dread that crippled most nurses were overcome by tremendous courage and resilience. Every day, we leave our homes to go do the job, which we love in this noble profession that we chose and then head home to our families not knowing what more to do to keep them safe. Despite all the talks of social distancing, we are still expected to deliver stellar nursing care with compassion. Whenever we receive news that one of our colleagues is COVID positive, we feel the sting of betrayal and despair. Some of us have breastfeeding infants, our children are home from school, our spouses long for our attention; we have mothers, fathers and grandparents. The best thing you can all do is show some gratitude, follow the health guidelines, do your part to slow this spread so that all our lives can be spared as we fight this pandemic together. Help keep our nurses safe, as we continue to deliver safe care to your families.

These are the cries of only a few the health workers risking their lives daily so that we can all continue to live. We cannot win this pandemic alone; we need your help more than you know. The best way you can help us fight this pandemic is to be responsible and encourage others to take prevention guidelines more seriously. Be nice and stay safe!