Latest update September 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

A Stitch in Time:

Sep 27, 2020 News 0

The Eteringbang airstrip, an area in Region Seven which borders Guyana with Venezuela, was in need of repairs. It has been closed until tomorrow. Captain Orlando Charles is reportedly leading a team which is conducting repairs.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

RHTYSC, MS hosts Namilco Tribute to Medical Workers 2020 Programme

RHTYSC, MS hosts Namilco Tribute to Medical Workers 2020 Programme

Sep 27, 2020

– Mike’s Pharmacy co-sponsors as anniversary celebrations continues The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS on Friday last hosted its second annual Tribute to Medical Workers programme as...
Read More
“My ultimate aim is to be a permanent member of the West Indies Team” – Kevin Sinclair

“My ultimate aim is to be a permanent member of...

Sep 27, 2020

Gibbons focused on getting scholarship – misses competition

Gibbons focused on getting scholarship –...

Sep 27, 2020

Bakewell renews Naeem Nasir Memorial sponsorship with RHTYSC

Bakewell renews Naeem Nasir Memorial sponsorship...

Sep 27, 2020

“Now is the time to move Nationals to Feb – Mar”- Coach Stanton

“Now is the time to move Nationals to Feb...

Sep 26, 2020

Charles narrowly misses ton as E’bo Eagles overcome Bacchus over 40

Charles narrowly misses ton as E’bo Eagles...

Sep 26, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019