President Ali appears powerful when talking but is weak in delivering. The permit for Payara Field Development Plan has been approved after a record-breaking review which turned out to be charade and a cheap joke. Guyana accepted, without objection or a fight, another 6 for a 9.
The wool is now being pulled over our faces. This grand betrayal is being garnished with talk about “hefty fines” for environmental wrongdoing.
Instead of using Payara as leverage to obtain a better deal, our leaders have once again conspired to shortchange our people. It is yet another link in the chain of treachery. Yet again, they have sold us out.
All over the world, former colonial societies are agitating for a review of unfair terms in agreements signed with oil companies. Guyana had signed the worst deal ever and the calls were vociferous for a renegotiation to secure a better deal which would allow us, our children and grandchildren to have a decent life free from want.
The Ali administration was presented with a golden opportunity to make this happen. Instead of grasping this opportunity, his government has instead given its stamp of approval to the ugliest oil deal ever signed. This decision by the Irfaan Ali administration represents the ultimate betrayal. It is unredeemable and an unforgivable act. It smacks of utter disregard for the Guyanese people. It is sordid and sickening.
The Guyanese people were not asking for much. All they wanted was a higher rate of royalty, less in terms of reclaimable expenses and greater transparency. These hopes for a better deal were dashed. The Irfaan Ali administration has failed the people. His government has sold out the people’s birthright.
The Ali Administration has sold out
Sep 26, 2020
