Latest update September 26th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The Ali Administration has sold out

Sep 26, 2020 Front Page Comment, News 0

President Ali appears powerful when talking but is weak in delivering. The permit for Payara Field Development Plan has been approved after a record-breaking review which turned out to be charade and a cheap joke. Guyana accepted, without objection or a fight, another 6 for a 9.

The wool is now being pulled over our faces. This grand betrayal is being garnished with talk about “hefty fines” for environmental wrongdoing.

Instead of using Payara as leverage to obtain a better deal, our leaders have once again conspired to shortchange our people. It is yet another link in the chain of treachery. Yet again, they have sold us out.

All over the world, former colonial societies are agitating for a review of unfair terms in agreements signed with oil companies. Guyana had signed the worst deal ever and the calls were vociferous for a renegotiation to secure a better deal which would allow us, our children and grandchildren to have a decent life free from want.

The Ali administration was presented with a golden opportunity to make this happen. Instead of grasping this opportunity, his government has instead given its stamp of approval to the ugliest oil deal ever signed. This decision by the Irfaan Ali administration represents the ultimate betrayal. It is unredeemable and an unforgivable act. It smacks of utter disregard for the Guyanese people. It is sordid and sickening.

The Guyanese people were not asking for much. All they wanted was a higher rate of royalty, less in terms of reclaimable expenses and greater transparency. These hopes for a better deal were dashed. The Irfaan Ali administration has failed the people. His government has sold out the people’s birthright.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

“Now is the time to move Nationals to Feb – Mar”- Coach Stanton

“Now is the time to move Nationals to Feb – Mar”- Coach...

Sep 26, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Niall Stanton; Team Manager and coach of East Zone (District 12), during an exclusive interview with Kaieteur Sport has called for the relevant authorities inclusive of the Ministry...
Read More
Charles narrowly misses ton as E’bo Eagles overcome Bacchus over 40

Charles narrowly misses ton as E’bo Eagles...

Sep 26, 2020

Hero CPL thanks SporTT

Hero CPL thanks SporTT

Sep 26, 2020

Concacaf Statement – Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and the Gold Cup Draw

Concacaf Statement – Trinidad and Tobago...

Sep 26, 2020

Ashmead Nedd satisfied with his bowling in maiden CPL

Ashmead Nedd satisfied with his bowling in maiden...

Sep 26, 2020

Eight-year-old Guyanese Alpha Harrison named USATF Athlete of the Year/NY

Eight-year-old Guyanese Alpha Harrison named...

Sep 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • One plus one equals zero

    The COVID-19 dashboard yesterday recorded cases in each of the Administrative Regions. However, it is likely that the 497... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019