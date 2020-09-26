Latest update September 26th, 2020 12:59 AM
Aunty Priya talk to the CXC yesterday. But like she nah understand wah dem tell she. Dem boys hear de Press Conference wah de CXC host. And wah dem talk dem is nah wah Aunty Priya talking.
Dem boys hear de CXC man talk how dem nah gan do no general review of any grades. Those who want a review of dem grades gat to apply individually through the normal procedure and dem gat to pay. Each year plenty students does ask fuh review.
It look also like if is only a few people complaining. Because de Big Man seh dat apart from dem couple countries who Ministers talk to he, he nah know how many students complaining. De Big Man even seh dat de results this year better than last year and dis is across de Caribbean.
So dem boys feel that is only because some of dem students from dem ‘big’ school disappointed with dem grades dat all this noise mekkin. Dem boys nah hear too much noise from dem ‘small’ school. QC and Bishops believe dem is de best thing after sliced bread.
But based pun wah dem boys hear, de problem could be one of three things. First, it could be that when de CXC ‘moderate’ dem SBAs and IAs, dem reduce de marks fuh dem who think dem bin do well. De teachers gat to tek blame if this is so.
Second, it could be that dem students nah do as good as dem feel in de multiple choice. Dem boys nah know how yuh gan review multiple choice because it either your answer right or it wrong.
Third, the disappointment could be because de children lose marks in both de SBA/IA and in de Multiple Choice.
Talk half and ask yuh self ‘why only QC and Bishops complaining?’
