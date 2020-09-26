Latest update September 26th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana marks record number, 130, of new COVID-19 positive cases

Sep 26, 2020 News 0

Guyana yesterday marked a record high number of 130 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases to 2,709.
The Ministry of Health’s daily dashboard update states that there are presently 16 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Seventy-six persons are in institutional quarantine, 235 are in institutional isolation and 895 are in approved home isolation.
No new deaths have been recorded keeping the total number of COVID-19 deaths at 73 while there have been a total of 1,490 recoveries.
The dashboard also shows the regional distribution of cases with Region One having 407 confirmed cases, Region Two- 32 cases, Region Three- 203 cases, Region Four-1,224 cases, Region Five-15 cases, Region Six- 35 cases, Region Seven- 284 cases, Region Eight- 65 cases, Region Nine-347 cases, and Region Ten-97 cases.
The total number of persons tested for COVID-19 to date is 13,250, with 10,541 persons testing negative. Of all the confirmed cases 1,430 are male and 1,279 are female.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

“Now is the time to move Nationals to Feb – Mar”- Coach Stanton

“Now is the time to move Nationals to Feb – Mar”- Coach...

Sep 26, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Niall Stanton; Team Manager and coach of East Zone (District 12), during an exclusive interview with Kaieteur Sport has called for the relevant authorities inclusive of the Ministry...
Read More
Charles narrowly misses ton as E’bo Eagles overcome Bacchus over 40

Charles narrowly misses ton as E’bo Eagles...

Sep 26, 2020

Hero CPL thanks SporTT

Hero CPL thanks SporTT

Sep 26, 2020

Concacaf Statement – Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and the Gold Cup Draw

Concacaf Statement – Trinidad and Tobago...

Sep 26, 2020

Ashmead Nedd satisfied with his bowling in maiden CPL

Ashmead Nedd satisfied with his bowling in maiden...

Sep 26, 2020

Eight-year-old Guyanese Alpha Harrison named USATF Athlete of the Year/NY

Eight-year-old Guyanese Alpha Harrison named...

Sep 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • One plus one equals zero

    The COVID-19 dashboard yesterday recorded cases in each of the Administrative Regions. However, it is likely that the 497... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019