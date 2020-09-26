Guyana marks record number, 130, of new COVID-19 positive cases

Guyana yesterday marked a record high number of 130 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases to 2,709.

The Ministry of Health’s daily dashboard update states that there are presently 16 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Seventy-six persons are in institutional quarantine, 235 are in institutional isolation and 895 are in approved home isolation.

No new deaths have been recorded keeping the total number of COVID-19 deaths at 73 while there have been a total of 1,490 recoveries.

The dashboard also shows the regional distribution of cases with Region One having 407 confirmed cases, Region Two- 32 cases, Region Three- 203 cases, Region Four-1,224 cases, Region Five-15 cases, Region Six- 35 cases, Region Seven- 284 cases, Region Eight- 65 cases, Region Nine-347 cases, and Region Ten-97 cases.

The total number of persons tested for COVID-19 to date is 13,250, with 10,541 persons testing negative. Of all the confirmed cases 1,430 are male and 1,279 are female.