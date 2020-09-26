Latest update September 26th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Granger’s $90M model farm reaped $1.4M in produce

Sep 26, 2020 News 0

After five years…

While the previous David Granger led A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) regime expended over $90 million to construct a “model farm” at Fort Wellington, it only managed to rack up $1.4 million in produce over the five year period.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall

That startling revelation was made by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall during the considerations of the 2020 National Budget at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.
“Over $90 million spent and only $1.4 million reaped in produce and sold in the last five years at this model farm,” Minister Dharamlall stated in his presentation to the National Assembly.
The said model farm was a vision by then President David Granger using lands Minister Dharamlall said was “viciously” taken away from farmers at Fort Wellington. The project was labelled under the “Regional Economic Developmental Programme for Region Five”.
The project was expected to provide training for local farmers and students on the scientific methods of agricultural production leading to employment for people who desire to be self-employed and have a greater pride in agriculture. According to Minister Dharamlall, there is no justification that could be had for such a failed venture.
“That is an injustice to this budget, that is an injustice to the resources, that is an injustice to the taxpayers of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana,” he said.
In the past, the lands were occupied and operated by farmers until then Regional Executive Officer (REO) Ovid Morrison had ordered their removal so that the area could be developed into a model farm. Notices were later placed at the entrances to the farms denying the farmers access to the lands. The farmers had occupied 50 acres of land and cultivated primarily cash crop, fruits and reared livestock. The lands were only recently handed back to the farmers after a three-year long court battle.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

“Now is the time to move Nationals to Feb – Mar”- Coach Stanton

“Now is the time to move Nationals to Feb – Mar”- Coach...

Sep 26, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Niall Stanton; Team Manager and coach of East Zone (District 12), during an exclusive interview with Kaieteur Sport has called for the relevant authorities inclusive of the Ministry...
Read More
Charles narrowly misses ton as E’bo Eagles overcome Bacchus over 40

Charles narrowly misses ton as E’bo Eagles...

Sep 26, 2020

Hero CPL thanks SporTT

Hero CPL thanks SporTT

Sep 26, 2020

Concacaf Statement – Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and the Gold Cup Draw

Concacaf Statement – Trinidad and Tobago...

Sep 26, 2020

Ashmead Nedd satisfied with his bowling in maiden CPL

Ashmead Nedd satisfied with his bowling in maiden...

Sep 26, 2020

Eight-year-old Guyanese Alpha Harrison named USATF Athlete of the Year/NY

Eight-year-old Guyanese Alpha Harrison named...

Sep 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • One plus one equals zero

    The COVID-19 dashboard yesterday recorded cases in each of the Administrative Regions. However, it is likely that the 497... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019