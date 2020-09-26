Giftland boss sounds alarm on abuse of duty free privileges by Chinese MovieTowne contractor

By Shikema Dey

Giftland Mall proprietor, Roy Beepat has emerged with questions regarding the construction of the MovieTowne Mall by Chinese Contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), leveling accusations that the company abused its duty free privileges.

His concerns come on the heels of harsh criticisms on CHEC for the shoddy renovation works the company is currently engaged in at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). The company held the US$150 million and counting contract in their hands for nine years but have failed to meet contractual obligations, producing work not up to international standards.

The company had their energies focused elsewhere however, as it is widely known that while the Chinese Contractor held contract for CJIA, they also privately constructed and completed the MovieTowne Guyana complex while Guyanese still await the immaculate and modernized airport they were promised.

In a letter to this publication, Beepat stated that company “illegally” used its duty free status in order to import building materials and fuel supplies for the project.

He stated that, when this was discovered, a complaint was lodged with the Commissioner of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Godfrey Statia and former Finance Minister, Winston Jordan but noted that they were not acted upon.

“Many truckers had informed us that fuel brought to the airport was subsequently transported to the Movie Towne site and this was also true of other building materials.”

Had GRA wanted to, Beepat explained, such could have been easily verified by comparing the duty, VAT and other taxes on the Movie Towne project against the contractor’s Bill of Quantities and the custom entries to ensure same was paid.

He said: “The Giftland Group has always maintained that we welcome all competition, once it’s fair and played on a level playing field and we are not suggesting that Movie Towne has done anything wrong.”

According to the Giftland boss, if those cannot be produced, it becomes “very clear” that that the project was completed with an “unfair advantage” to both his company by cheaper construction and to the GRA by waiver of duties in the amount of billions of unpaid tax dollars.

“The Giftland Mall has paid all duties and taxes on its construction and if this wasn’t done by Movie Towne then there is an unfair advantage here,” he lamented.

The Giftland boss called for an investigation into the allegations and urged that all projects from CHEC be halted.

“This rape of our nation should not be tolerated,” he concluded.