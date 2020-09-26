CXC holds press conference to address concerns over discrepancies in results

Following the mass condemnation of the recent results for the 2020 Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) assessments, the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) yesterday held a press conference to address the widespread regional concerns.

The conference that was held virtually featured representatives from the media of different Caribbean countries addressing the concerns of their respective country, most of which were addressed to the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer (CXC) of the Council, Dr. Wayne Wesley. Also present were a few Ministers and Permanent Secretaries.

Wesley stated that they are working with Ministries and Ministers to provide clarity.

The CEO stated that this year’s results saw the same performance as previous years and they are extremely pleased.

Further, he stated that schools are free to submit their concerns through the Online Registration System (ORS) and Ministries should also submit their concerns before the October 23 deadline. It was indicated that there will be no general regarding the results and the fees will not be removed.

Wesley denied all allegations of CXC having a poor grading system and further dismantled claims of students having “All A Profiles” yet receiving grade six allocations. When questioned about those students who would have submitted their School-Based Assessments (SBAs) even before the deadline, Wesley stated that the council is not aware of such and he could not speak on the matter. He said that there is no way CXC would have given an ungraded mark to someone who would’ve submitted their SBAs and sat their examination.

The CEO maintained that they can never agree to these anomalies.

A journalist raised the concern of schools in Guyana opening talks to leave the council and utilize other examination boards, the journalist further asked Wesley how the council would feel to lose the business of countries within the Caribbean, and he responded by saying that their goal is not to drive away business but to serve as a regional examination body.

Many of the media representatives were met with unclear responses to pertinent questions, one media house even reporting that they were kicked out of the conference.

Wesley’s firm stance is that it is impossible for some of the discrepancies highlighted to have occurred, but they will be responding to all complaints lodged across the region.