Corentyne man dies from COVID at isolation facility in Berbice

Sep 26, 2020

Berbice has recorded another COVID-19 death, reportedly this time that of a 34-year- old male from the Corentyne who died at an isolation facility in the ancient county.

Kaieteur News understands the man was being kept at the isolation/quarantine facility in East Canje, Berbice. He had tested positive for COVID and was transferred from the New Amsterdam Hospital to the facility.

Based on information received, the man who has not been identified by authorities, was suffering from underlying medical issues and was set to be transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital. However, that did not occur since the ICU for COVID patients were filled to capacity, which resulted in him being moved to the facility in East Canje. The man died sometime around 12:00 yesterday. Efforts are being made to have a ward at the New Amsterdam Hospital to hold COVID-19 patients.

