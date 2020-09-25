Two more COVID-19 deaths

Guyana yesterday recorded two new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total death toll to 73.

With a new average of two deaths recorded per day Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll may soon surpass 100.

The deceased are two elderly persons, a 64-year-old male from Potaro-Siparuni (Region 8) who died while receiving care at a medical facility and a 94-year-old female from Barima-Waini (Region 1) who was pronounced dead on arrival at a medical facility.

Upon taking a swab test from the dead woman, it was found that she tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that 44 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,597.

According to the Ministry’s daily dashboard update, there have been 1,483 cases recoveries.

The Ministry’s newly revised dashboard does not feature the number of persons in institutional isolation, institutional quarantine, approved home isolation, and the number of persons in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, they did state that a full version of the dashboard will be posted on Saturdays.

The dashboard’s regional distribution of confirmed cases shows Region One has 405 cases; Region Two -28 cases; Region Three -192 cases; Region Four-1,128 cases; Region Five-15 cases; Region Six -34 cases; Region Seven -277 cases; Region Eight-65 cases; Region Nine-340 cases and Region 10- 96 cases.

The total number of persons tested countrywide to date is 12,753 and of this number 10,156 have tested negative.