Rape convict found with marijuana in prison

An inmate currently serving a 12-year sentence for rape, was on Wednesday last found with 190 grams of marijuana in his possession at the Lusignan Prison.

According to police, the rape convict was seen acting in a suspicious manner by prison officers on duty at the time. He was approached and a search was conducted on him by the officers.

A concealed transparent plastic bag with the suspected ganja was found stashed on him.