Police break up funeral for breaching COVID-19 guidelines

Police on the Corentyne had cause to break up a funeral on Wednesday for breaching the COVID-19 orders Gazetted by the Ministry of Health.
The pandemic has killed 71, and infected more than 2,500 persons.
A police official insisted that there is a limit to the number of persons in attendance for such events.
However, on Wednesday, there were dozens of persons streaming into the Babu Jaan Crematorium, with quite a few without masks.
Police ranks were on the scene videoing the event. There was no social distancing exercised. However, some persons who were in attendance have dubbed the actions of the police as “illegal arresting” and chided the ranks for their alleged unprofessional behaviour.
It was disclosed that after persons entered the crematorium and the funeral had concluded, as they made their way out, the ranks arrived and began arresting persons.
They were told that they breached the COVID-19 guidelines and as such were arrested and taken to the Whim Police Station.
One of the persons who the police threatened to arrest stated that the treatment meted out by the police was unfair and was harassment.
They referenced the funeral of the murdered teen on the West Coast Berbice where hundreds of persons were in attendance but no one was arrested.
Meanwhile, a senior police source revealed that the persons who were arrested has since been told of their offence, given a warning and have since been released.

 

