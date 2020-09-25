Olato Sam back at Ministry of Education as specialist

Latest update September 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

The Ministry of Education yesterday announced that Olato Sam will be joining the Ministry again to serve as an Education Specialist in the Office of the Minister.

Education Specialist of the Ministry of Education, Olato Sam

Sam previously served as the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of the Ministry from 2011 up until 2016 when his contract was denied renewal by the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU+AFC) government.
According to the Ministry’s release, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand said that she was delighted to have him back.
The Ministry said he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table.
“Guyana will be richer for his addition to the education team and I am very happy to have him back within the Ministry,” the Minister said.
Before serving as the CEO of the Ministry, Sam was a technical advisor from 2007 up to 2010.
He also served as the Chairman of the Guyana School of Agriculture, Chairman of the Board of Governors at the Cyril Potter College Education, and Commissioner of the Teaching Service Commission. He was a member of the CARICOM Taskforce on Teacher Education and Training, the CARICOM taskforce on the Establishment of Teaching Councils, and the Caribbean Examination Council’s Final Award Committee.
He is presently a lecturer for the Masters in Education and Bachelors in Education programmes at the University of Guyana, where he also authored a publication titled “Knowledge, Attitudes and Experiences of Undergraduate University Teachers towards HIV-AIDS in Schools” in the University’s Journal of Education and Humanities.
Just recently, Marcel Hutson returned as the current CEO of the Ministry.

 

