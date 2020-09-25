Mackenzie home invaded by bandits; one arrested with gunshot wound

Latest update September 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Two men, ages 43 and 21, respectively were yesterday robbed in their home of cash and cell phones by a two late-night visitors knocking on their door.
Police stated in its reports that the robbery took place at around 00:30hrs at the men’s home located at Fair’s Rust Extension, Mackenzie Linden, Region Ten.
Investigators were told by the men that they were asleep when one of them woke suddenly to sound of someone knocking on their door. The man got up and went out to investigate sound.
As he approached towards the front door, he met face to face with two bandits – one armed with a gun and the other with a crowbar. He was held at gun point while the other armed with a crow bar located the other occupant of the house.
The bandits then demanded cash from the men, who handed over a total of $114,000 in cash. The bandits proceeded to ransack the house and found the men’s cell phone.
The bandits then took the men outside before reportedly discharging a round in the air and fleeing on foot.
A report was later made to the police who came and recovered one 9mm spent shell along with a warhead.
Hours later, a man matching the description of one of the suspects turned up at the Linden Hospital Complex, with a gunshot injury to the upper thigh.
He was admitted, treated and placed under police guard.
Sep 25, 2020United States based 8 year-old Guyanese athlete Alpha Harrison has been duly rewarded for a splendid year on the track in 2019 by being named USA Track and Field / New York Under-8 Athlete of the...
Sep 24, 2020
Sep 24, 2020
Sep 23, 2020
Sep 23, 2020
Sep 22, 2020
I am a senior citizen chalking up more than 50 years of fighting for rights over wrongs and 32 years of being a media operative... more
The government must cease playing games with the people. The government must stop making excuses and find the solutions to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 1994, shortly after Antigua and Barbuda and Cuba established diplomatic relations, Fidel Castro... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]