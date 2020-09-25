Mackenzie home invaded by bandits; one arrested with gunshot wound

Two men, ages 43 and 21, respectively were yesterday robbed in their home of cash and cell phones by a two late-night visitors knocking on their door.

Police stated in its reports that the robbery took place at around 00:30hrs at the men’s home located at Fair’s Rust Extension, Mackenzie Linden, Region Ten.

Investigators were told by the men that they were asleep when one of them woke suddenly to sound of someone knocking on their door. The man got up and went out to investigate sound.

As he approached towards the front door, he met face to face with two bandits – one armed with a gun and the other with a crowbar. He was held at gun point while the other armed with a crow bar located the other occupant of the house.

The bandits then demanded cash from the men, who handed over a total of $114,000 in cash. The bandits proceeded to ransack the house and found the men’s cell phone.

The bandits then took the men outside before reportedly discharging a round in the air and fleeing on foot.

A report was later made to the police who came and recovered one 9mm spent shell along with a warhead.

Hours later, a man matching the description of one of the suspects turned up at the Linden Hospital Complex, with a gunshot injury to the upper thigh.

He was admitted, treated and placed under police guard.