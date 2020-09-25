Lusignan Prison escapee found hiding in Buxton shack

Freedom was short lived for Leroy Graham, 23, who escaped from the Lusignan Prison on Wednesday last.

He was located yesterday by policemen hiding in a shack alone at Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to police reports, ‘C’ Division ranks captured Graham at around 19:15hrs.

The ranks said that they received tip off that the fugitive’s location during a routine patrol in the area.

They swooped down on the location immediately and apprehended the man. They took him to the Vigilance Police Station and later handed him over to the Lusignan Prison Authorities.Graham who is currently on the remand for armed robbery, broke out of a burnt section of the facility on Wednesday last and scaled a fence making good his escape.

It was reported that Graham was placed in the burnt section for his own safety.

Director of Prisons, Gladwyn Samuels, had said that Graham was previously assaulted by fellow inmates in one of the holding bays.

A decision was then taken to have the man moved to the section just under the Administrative Office to protect him from further attacks.