Former Guyanese cricketer donates 10,000 facemasks to MoE

The Ministry of Education (MoE) yesterday received 10,000 facemasks from businessman and former cricketer, Timur Mohamed.

Making the donation on behalf of Mohamed was social activist, Don Singh.

The MoE’s Permanent Secretary, Alfred King, received the donation on behalf of the Education Ministry.

In brief remarks, Singh said that the businessman wanted to “give back” to his country at such a critical time.

In proffering remarks, King noted the importance of the donation as Guyana and the world continue to confront the Coronavirus pandemic. King said that the donation will assist the Ministry of Education as it prepares for the inevitable reopening of schools.

Further, the PS said the masks will assist with ensuring the safety of learners, teachers and other stakeholders.