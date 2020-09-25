Latest update September 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Former Guyanese cricketer donates 10,000 facemasks to MoE

Sep 25, 2020 News 0

The Ministry of Education (MoE) yesterday received 10,000 facemasks from businessman and former cricketer, Timur Mohamed.

PS Alfred King collecting the facemasks from Don Singh

Making the donation on behalf of Mohamed was social activist, Don Singh.
The MoE’s Permanent Secretary, Alfred King, received the donation on behalf of the Education Ministry.
In brief remarks, Singh said that the businessman wanted to “give back” to his country at such a critical time.
In proffering remarks, King noted the importance of the donation as Guyana and the world continue to confront the Coronavirus pandemic. King said that the donation will assist the Ministry of Education as it prepares for the inevitable reopening of schools.
Further, the PS said the masks will assist with ensuring the safety of learners, teachers and other stakeholders.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Eight-year-old Guyanese Alpha Harrison named USATF Athlete of the Year/NY

Eight-year-old Guyanese Alpha Harrison named USATF Athlete of the...

Sep 25, 2020

United States based 8 year-old Guyanese athlete Alpha Harrison has been duly rewarded for a splendid year on the track in 2019 by being named USA Track and Field / New York Under-8 Athlete of the...
Read More
“Peaking at the right time…” Shakera Selman

“Peaking at the right time…”...

Sep 24, 2020

Online Bodybuilding competition set for this December

Online Bodybuilding competition set for this...

Sep 24, 2020

GFF attends first virtual FIFA conference

GFF attends first virtual FIFA conference

Sep 23, 2020

Door open for new DCB and GCB elections

Door open for new DCB and GCB elections

Sep 23, 2020

Jackman wants to be Guyana’s next female world champion

Jackman wants to be Guyana’s next female world...

Sep 22, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019