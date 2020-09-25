ExxonMobil intends to recover billions of dollars in costs for its oil developments from the sale of Guyana’s oil

Latest update September 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
The people must know:
How involved is the Government of Guyana in the deciding and monitoring of capital costs associated with the oil projects?
Does it have a detailed breakdown of the upfront costs for the projects?
Does it have a voice in the selection of the contractors to build the billion-dollar oil production vessels?
Has it hired experts to question the oil companies’ selection of various suppliers?
Is it training Guyanese to understand the terms of these billion-dollar supplier contracts?
Why, as it did with the budget, shouldn’t it debate in public, the items that make up the billions in costs?
The people of Guyana will be paying off US$60 billion for years to come.
Shouldn’t the government treat the seriousness of this cost the same way it does with the budget?
Sep 25, 2020United States based 8 year-old Guyanese athlete Alpha Harrison has been duly rewarded for a splendid year on the track in 2019 by being named USA Track and Field / New York Under-8 Athlete of the...
Sep 24, 2020
Sep 24, 2020
Sep 23, 2020
Sep 23, 2020
Sep 22, 2020
I am a senior citizen chalking up more than 50 years of fighting for rights over wrongs and 32 years of being a media operative... more
The government must cease playing games with the people. The government must stop making excuses and find the solutions to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 1994, shortly after Antigua and Barbuda and Cuba established diplomatic relations, Fidel Castro... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]