ExxonMobil intends to recover billions of dollars in costs for its oil developments from the sale of Guyana’s oil

The people must know:

How involved is the Government of Guyana in the deciding and monitoring of capital costs associated with the oil projects?
Does it have a detailed breakdown of the upfront costs for the projects?
Does it have a voice in the selection of the contractors to build the billion-dollar oil production vessels?
Has it hired experts to question the oil companies’ selection of various suppliers?
Is it training Guyanese to understand the terms of these billion-dollar supplier contracts?
Why, as it did with the budget, shouldn’t it debate in public, the items that make up the billions in costs?
The people of Guyana will be paying off US$60 billion for years to come.
Shouldn’t the government treat the seriousness of this cost the same way it does with the budget?

