Latest update September 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Sep 25, 2020 News 0

Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.

It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Eight-year-old Guyanese Alpha Harrison named USATF Athlete of the Year/NY

Eight-year-old Guyanese Alpha Harrison named USATF Athlete of the...

Sep 25, 2020

United States based 8 year-old Guyanese athlete Alpha Harrison has been duly rewarded for a splendid year on the track in 2019 by being named USA Track and Field / New York Under-8 Athlete of the...
Read More
“Peaking at the right time…” Shakera Selman

“Peaking at the right time…”...

Sep 24, 2020

Online Bodybuilding competition set for this December

Online Bodybuilding competition set for this...

Sep 24, 2020

GFF attends first virtual FIFA conference

GFF attends first virtual FIFA conference

Sep 23, 2020

Door open for new DCB and GCB elections

Door open for new DCB and GCB elections

Sep 23, 2020

Jackman wants to be Guyana’s next female world champion

Jackman wants to be Guyana’s next female world...

Sep 22, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019