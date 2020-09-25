Alleged Ponzi schemers out on bail

Alleged Ponzi scheme operators, Yuri Garcia-Dominguez and his wife Ateeka Ishmael, were yesterday released on bail.

The duo appeared in the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Malissa Mittleholzer.

They had appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court weeks ago and refused bail on a number of charges.

However, Kaieteur News was told they were granted bail on Monday, September 21, at Sparendaam Court to the tune of almost $4M. They posted the bail at Vigilance Court yesterday.

Attorney-at-law Dexter Todd confirmed that his clients were granted bail.

Garcia-Dominguez, a Cuban national who became Guyanese in June, and his wife, Ateeka Ishmael, are charged for obtaining billions of dollars under false pretense out of the pockets of 17,000-plus Guyanese.

Garcia-Dominguez along with his wife appeared before six different magistrates within two weeks.

The couple is currently facing over 70 fraud charges.

An action was recently filed in the High Court by the accused attorneys asking for the charges be reviewed.

The court action was served on the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, Police Commissioner (ag) Nigel Hoppie and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack.

The government has established a task force to help recover the monies but all efforts have led to a dead end.

Over 17,000 persons are said to have lost in excess of US$20M.

The accused allegedly told persons that they have the means to trade on the international market in foreign currency.

Persons were being offered rates as much as 60 percent in returns, it has been reported.