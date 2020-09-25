Accept and Bless!

Dem Boys Seh…

De CXC examinations results come out on Tuesday. Many of dem picknee from dem small school accept dem results. Some ah dem cry, some of dem blame dem teachers; while others seh dat dem feel de examiners mark too hard.

Dem accept and dem bless wah dem get because dem feel that is better to pass with a low grade than not to pass at all. Most of dem know that even with seven and eight subjects to dem name, dem nah gan gat it easy fuh find office wuk. But dem accept and bless even if dem gat to go and become sales boy or sales girl.

De trouble start when dem from dem big school in the city refuse to accept dat dem can get low grade. Dem start fuh row and dem even get Aunty Priya pon dem side and fuh call de CXC fuh ask fuh review.

Dem boys seh one headmistress even announce, to applause from she students, dat if de school gat to file injunction to stop de declaration of de exam results, dem gan do so. Dem boys nah know yuh could go to CCJ fuh injunction fuh stop exam results from declaring. In any event, de results done declare.

CCJ is an appellate court which means that it hears appeals from decisions of other courts. It also hears actions against violations of the Caricom Treaty. Dem boys never hear yet about de CCJ having powers to injunct the CXC.

All dem wah protesting gan eventually gah fuh accept and bless. CXC nah gan regrade nuttin’ so long as dem find dat de marking was consistent across the board.

Talk half and wait fuh Aunty Priya fuh back down.