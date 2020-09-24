President Ali, others pay final respects to murdered Berbice teen, Haresh Singh

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Just four days after two teenage boys, Joel and Isaiah Henry, were found murdered in the Cotton Tree backdam, Haresh Singh, another teenager who resided at Number 3 Village, West Coast Berbice, was also found murdered.

Yesterday Singh was laid to rest at the Number 3 backdam in proximity to the graves of other departed relatives. It was a day filled with sad emotions. Among those expressing words of condolences to relatives of the dead teen were President Irfaan Ali , Regional Chairman, David Armogan; Regional Party Supervisor (PPP), Zamal Hussain, and Regional Executive Officer Narendra Persaud.

At the Persaud’s Funeral Home in New Amsterdam where the teenager’s casket was opened for viewing, President Ali and his entourage embraced the grieving relatives and shared comforting words for a few minutes. Speaking with the media afterwards, the President described yesterday as “another of those sad days in the country”.

He said, “I believe that the Guyana Police Force with the support that we have requested from the British Government… will bring all these criminals who perpetuated these acts to justice”. He added that while the focus at present will be on the memory of the three young boys, “there has to be healing; it has to be (about) bringing our country together, it has to be (about) unifying our efforts to ensure that our future does not repeat these horrific incidents.”

He then assured that his government will work around the clock to “bring our people together through policies, programmes and social efforts.”

The President is convinced that the merging of cultures will foster the true identity of Guyanese and such a path is even more critical at a time “when the lives of three young teens were senselessly snatched from their families.”

“We have to do these things in addition to ensuring that justice is served for these three young men. Importantly, we must reflect on these incidents and ensure that we put mechanisms in our society to ensure that we strengthen our society and strengthen our resolve in ensuring this does not occur again,” the Head of State added.

According to him, yesterday was a day to reflect and remember the families in prayers and “to recommit ourselves individually and collectively to the Guyana that will be better, a Guyana in which unity will prevail…”

Further, the president divulged that in addition to visiting the families of the deceased teens and their funerals, he had the opportunity to engage with many of the persons who were injured during the violent protests in West Coast Berbice two weeks ago. He stated that he was made aware of the many difficulties they have been encountering since going through the traumatic experience and “at some point we have to have that healing process there.”

“I want them to know that all those persons who were affected in various ways that we are going to connect with them also. I have seen a lot of posting on social media, personally I have called many of them myself, but we have to connect with them to find ways in which we can help as a government, especially those who would have lost severely and got severe injuries…” he added.

Meanwhile, at the deceased’s home, relatives gathered around his body and wept uncontrollably as they said their final goodbyes. His siblings and his grandmother were devastated and cried out “bring he back na, ow bring he back”.

One of the dead teen’s uncle, who could not control his pain, shouted “why yuh send he a backdam for, why you send he”. The youth was known to frequent the backdam with his grandfather but on the day in question went alone.

The atmosphere was engulfed with high emotions as villagers, relatives and friends entered the premises to also pay their final respects to the teen.

Kaieteur News was told that the day prior to Singh’s body being found in the backdam was the two-year death anniversary of his father. The teenager was buried near his father’s grave. He was described as loving, helpful and hardworking.

Singh’s battered and unconscious body was found in the Number 3 backdamp on September 10 last by his 12-year-old brother. The motorcycle he was riding was found burnt a short distance away from his body. He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he died shortly after in the emergency room. A post-mortem result revealed that he died from haemorrhaging in the brain and compression to the neck. Police were initially pursuing leads in relation to the investigation but have since released very little information as to the progress of the investigation.