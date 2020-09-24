Petroleum task force to explore gas to shore

Latest update September 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, says a petroleum task force will soon be set up and will explore the possibilities of bringing natural gas to shore as the administration advances its plans to diversify and expand power supply.
“They will look at the previous study to see how it fits into our policies and programmes to bring gas to shore,” Minister Bharrat told the National Assembly, during the second day of consideration of Current and Capital Expenditure.
The working group will focus on the enhancement of the legal framework, capacity building of key institutions, and project management, the Department of Public Information reported.
“It will also look at power generation utilised from this project as early as possible so Guyanese can have cheaper and more efficient supply,” the Minister said.
The task force will comprise members from key agencies. The cost of consultations and logistics for the group has been allocated in the budget.
“The task force will be from members who are already in the system, for example, EPA, GGMC and other agencies so they will not be paid a salary, the expenses will basically be for logistics, project management, consultations and meetings, but not remuneration,” the Minister said.
