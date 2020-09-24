Latest update September 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Petroleum task force to explore gas to shore

Sep 24, 2020 News 0

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, says a petroleum task force will soon be set up and will explore the possibilities of bringing natural gas to shore as the administration advances its plans to diversify and expand power supply.

Minister Vickram Bharrat

“They will look at the previous study to see how it fits into our policies and programmes to bring gas to shore,” Minister Bharrat told the National Assembly, during the second day of consideration of Current and Capital Expenditure.
The working group will focus on the enhancement of the legal framework, capacity building of key institutions, and project management, the Department of Public Information reported.
“It will also look at power generation utilised from this project as early as possible so Guyanese can have cheaper and more efficient supply,” the Minister said.
The task force will comprise members from key agencies. The cost of consultations and logistics for the group has been allocated in the budget.
“The task force will be from members who are already in the system, for example, EPA, GGMC and other agencies so they will not be paid a salary, the expenses will basically be for logistics, project management, consultations and meetings, but not remuneration,” the Minister said.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

“Peaking at the right time…” Shakera Selman

“Peaking at the right time…” Shakera Selman

Sep 24, 2020

DERBY, England – Peaking at the right time. That is how West Indies Women’s new ball bowler Shakera Selman described her career after an impressive performance in the first T20 International...
Read More
Online Bodybuilding competition set for this December

Online Bodybuilding competition set for this...

Sep 24, 2020

GFF attends first virtual FIFA conference

GFF attends first virtual FIFA conference

Sep 23, 2020

Door open for new DCB and GCB elections

Door open for new DCB and GCB elections

Sep 23, 2020

Jackman wants to be Guyana’s next female world champion

Jackman wants to be Guyana’s next female world...

Sep 22, 2020

Expansion of women’s participation is a priority for the GFF

Expansion of women’s participation is a...

Sep 21, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019