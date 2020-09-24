Man, who was arrested for Berbice teens’ murder, insists “we don’t know anything”

As investigators continue to probe the deaths of Isaiah and Joel Henry, whose butchered bodies were found in the backdam of Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice, the grandfather of murdered Haresh Singh said that he has no knowledge of how the boys met their demise. The grandfather was arrested along with his two sons and brother-in-law one day after the Henry boys’ bodies were found.

The 62-year-old Indarjeet Singh sat down with media operatives yesterday at the funeral home, where his grandson’s body was as sympathisers paid their last respects, and recounted being arrested on September 8, 2020, one day after the bodies of the teens were found.

He disclosed, “they (police) arrested me and carry me to the station, and they picked up some other people from the village and they took statements and they kept me for 72 -hours and then give $50,000 bail.”

According to the man, he was questioned by investigators about what he knew of the death of the boys. He said that he told police that he knew nothing and that he only saw the boys walking on the dam leading into the Cotton Tree backdam the day before their bodies were found.

“When we were going down, we saw the boys them going in the backdam and we passed them and go down we way and come back we way. We don’t know where they go; till Sunday we hear that two boys missing and the Monday morning they start pick up people and them arrest we and carry we to the station. They ask us about that, and I said we don’t know about that,” he divulged.Singh said the boys were pushing their bicycle down the dam when they saw them but never saw where they went or saw them again. He further stated that after he, along with his sons and brother-in-law, were released from police custody, they were again re-arrested Friday last and released on Monday.

He was adamant that he knew nothing about the brutal murders that sparked protest actions for justice.

Singh said when he was first arrested he was informed by detectives that his grandson was found murdered in the backdam.

He further disclosed that while it was widely circulated that his grandson and the Henry boys were close friends, he maintained that they were not but that they attended school in East Canje together. He said that after they completed school, they went their separate ways.

“When he wakes up in the morning and there is anything to do, we go at the backdam, come back and he gon deh in the hammock and then he gon go bathe and eat and then he gon go bed. People keep saying they are friends, but they are not friends. Me and he does go in the backdam,” the man insisted.

Meanwhile, one of Singh’s sons, Nandram Singh, who was also in custody, revealed that investigators at Eve Leary sprayed hand sanitizer in his eyes twice as a means of torturing him for information. “They arrest me and tell me that me see the boy. They spray me in my eyes Friday night and me seeing blurry in my right eye. Dem spray my eye two times and they ask me if me know something and me tell dem me na know nothing,” he disclosed.

The man said that he was scheduled to see an ophthalmologist yesterday but because of the funeral he was unable to do so.

“We don’t know anything, we are village people, we can’t go kill people. We are neighbours, we na get no problem. This village get Indian and Negro mix, and we know each other,” the grandfather said as he fought back tears.

Singh who is seeking justice for his grandson is hopeful that justice will also prevail for the Henry boys. Singh was laid to rest yesterday.

Police currently have one person in police custody for the murder of the Henry boys and are expecting international assistance to investigate the case.