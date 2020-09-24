Inmate escapes from burnt section of Lusignan Prison

An inmate of the Lusignan Prison is now on the run after he escaped yesterday from a burnt section of the facility where he was being held for his own safety.

According to Director of Prisons, Gladwyn Samuels, the escapee, Leroy Graham, 23, of Middle Walk Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) broke out of the facility at around 01:30hrs.

Graham was taken to the Lusignan Prison on August 20 last after he was remanded for armed robbery.

Kaieteur News was told that the inmate was previously held in one of the holding bays but had to be removed for safety reasons. Samuels informed that Graham was having problems with other inmates which resulted in him being assaulted.

In order to protect him from more assaults which could have possibly caused him to be severely injured or even dead, a decision was taken for him to be placed in a burnt section of the prison just under the administrative office.

However, yesterday, in the wee hours of the morning Graham took the opportunity to break out of that section and ran towards the southern fence, scaled it and disappeared into the backlands.

Samuels assured efforts are currently being made to recapture him.

Anyone who might have seen the escapee can contact the Lusignan’s Operations Room on 220-4173 or the nearest police station.