Families shocked that murder of Berbice teens linked to race hate – ERC

Chairman of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) Reverend John Smith, along with Commissioners and other staffers on Thursday, September 17, 2020, visited the grieving families of the Henry cousins, Isaiah and Joel, and Haresh Singh. The ERC team offered words of comfort to the parents and guardians of the slain youths.

According to a release from the ERC, the team visited the families who are still overwhelmed by complete sadness as parents and relatives repeated their call for justice to be served.

The ERC team noted that the murdered teens all lived a short distance away from each other in the closely-knit community.

The Commission said that the Henry families, who are of mixed ancestry with relatives from both major ethnic groups, were vocal and expressed shock that the murders were being promoted as crimes of race hate.

They suggested that residents in the community are not pre-occupied with racial intolerance.

During the visit, relatives informed the team that the police were still in the backlands of the community conducting investigations. The ERC Chairman told the grieving families to remain hopeful of the outcome of the investigations.

The ERC, as a non-political body, remains entirely committed to fostering peace and unity in the Guyanese multi-ethnic society, while the recent tragedies have brought to the fore the importance of tolerance and understanding among all.