Truck kills pedal cyclist who swerved to avoid water pool

Latest update September 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
A pedal cyclist was yesterday killed by a motor lorry, along Wash Clothes, Mahaicony Branch Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The cyclist was killed after he suddenly swerved into the path of the lorry to avoid a pool of water.
Dead is Deonarine Lalchand, 68, of Wash Clothes, Mahaicony.
According to police reports, the man was struck down at around 08:05hrs.
Investigators were told Lalchand was heading south along eastern side of the road. However as the truck was about to pass Lalchand, he immediately swerved his bicycle to avoid a pothole filled with water.
The driver of the truck tried to avoid hitting down Lalchand by attempting to steer it towards the western side of the road. But despite his efforts, the left rear wheel collided with pedal cyclist.
As a result, Lalchand fell on the roadway, and was run over.
The man was picked up and rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The driver has since been detained by the police.
