Latest update September 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Truck kills pedal cyclist who swerved to avoid water pool

Sep 23, 2020 News 0

A pedal cyclist was yesterday killed by a motor lorry, along Wash Clothes, Mahaicony Branch Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The cyclist was killed after he suddenly swerved into the path of the lorry to avoid a pool of water.
Dead is Deonarine Lalchand, 68, of Wash Clothes, Mahaicony.
According to police reports, the man was struck down at around 08:05hrs.
Investigators were told Lalchand was heading south along eastern side of the road. However as the truck was about to pass Lalchand, he immediately swerved his bicycle to avoid a pothole filled with water.
The driver of the truck tried to avoid hitting down Lalchand by attempting to steer it towards the western side of the road. But despite his efforts, the left rear wheel collided with pedal cyclist.
As a result, Lalchand fell on the roadway, and was run over.
The man was picked up and rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The driver has since been detained by the police.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GFF attends first virtual FIFA conference

GFF attends first virtual FIFA conference

Sep 23, 2020

The President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, participated in the 70th FIFA Congress last Friday. The Congress, held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19...
Read More
Door open for new DCB and GCB elections

Door open for new DCB and GCB elections

Sep 23, 2020

Jackman wants to be Guyana’s next female world champion

Jackman wants to be Guyana’s next female world...

Sep 22, 2020

Expansion of women’s participation is a priority for the GFF

Expansion of women’s participation is a...

Sep 21, 2020

GABF uniform design competition underway

GABF uniform design competition underway

Sep 21, 2020

Record number of participants at Caribbean Coaches seminar

Record number of participants at Caribbean...

Sep 21, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • High pay, low work?

    People who earn consultant-level salaries must be capable of producing consultant-quality work. You do not pay a medical... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019