Poor people pass fuh grass

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem only had 35 positive coronavirus cases yesterday. That was a significant decline from the previous day when there were more than 100 cases for two days in a row.

But dem boys not getting excited because was only 60 tests was done yesterday. This means that almost 60% of those who were tested came back positive. Expect a jump today.

Instead of de testing increasing, it moving like a yo-yo. But de government should know by now that institutional spread is not likely to be confined to the prisons. It most likely also deh widespread in dem government and private sector offices where some people only wearing their masks to pass through de door. When they reach inside, dem tekkin it off.

It should be clear by now de government nah gan shutdown the economy. None of dem family nah die yet from de coronavirus. But as soon as dah happen or some rich person dies, yuh gon see how fast dem gan hurry fuh tek action.

But poor people pass fuh grass. And therefore nobody nah batting an eye when dem read how big people dying. Dem boys wan dem fuh know that while in some country is mostly dem people wah over 65 dying de most, here in Guyana is dem people over 45 years.

When dem boys call fuh lockdown, dem boys nah mean total lockdown, even though this will be the best thing. Dem boys feel dat non-essential businesses should be closed and people who can, should be asked to work from home, like wah dem now reverting to in England.

Boris Johnsom nah tekkin chances. He seh dat it was a hard decision to make but he trying fuh save people life.

Is sad we can’t say de same thing in Guyana.