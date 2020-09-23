Latest update September 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Guyana records 69th COVID-19 death

Sep 23, 2020 News 0

The Ministry of Health (MOH) last evening announced that as of 21:00hrs, one other person who tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.
The latest fatality is a 25-year-old male from Demerara/Mahaica (Region 4) who died while receiving care at government hospital.
“The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed. Officials of the Ministry have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-dead person. The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and his family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.”

