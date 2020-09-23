Gas station attendant shot, robbed during shift change

Latest update September 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
A gas station attendant is now stable at the New Amsterdam Hospital, East Berbice, after he was shot in the back during a brazen daylight robbery yesterday.
Hospitalized is Shazam Melville who is employed as a pump attendant at the M. Ali Gas Station, King Street, New Amsterdam.
According to Yadram Roonie, 40, who is also employed at the gas station, he was taking over his shift from Melville around 9:30hrs when two men rode up on a motorcycle and demanded that Melville hand over the haversack he had on his back with the cash inside.
He was shot after he refused. It was all caught on camera. The men grabbed the bag and rode off.
“We work a 24-hr shift and so we normally hand over the shift so while I was taking over the shift and finished, I was engaging with a customer so he (Melville) came out with the bag on his back from the door and was collecting his books and so from the table.
Then two boys on the motorcycle ride up and when they ride up, they say, “Pass the bag, pass the bag!”
The employee said he thought was a joke. “But when I see he pull out the gun and scramble the bag then I shout, “What you doing there man?” and then he fire a shot. Then they collect the bag and ride away,” Roonie said.
The men were masked.
Security footage of the robbery seen by this publication corroborated what Roonie told reporters. No one has since been arrested.
