Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Latest update September 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.
It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.
Sep 23, 2020The President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, participated in the 70th FIFA Congress last Friday. The Congress, held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19...
Sep 23, 2020
Sep 22, 2020
Sep 21, 2020
Sep 21, 2020
Sep 21, 2020
If you are an editor, journalist, political observer, political analyst, civil society activist or a citizen who keeps informed... more
People who earn consultant-level salaries must be capable of producing consultant-quality work. You do not pay a medical... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 1994, shortly after Antigua and Barbuda and Cuba established diplomatic relations, Fidel Castro... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]