CSEC, CAPE record notable improvements, despite pandemic

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of students in Guyana and across the Caribbean wrote the exams and obtained commendable scores.

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) made this announcement during a virtual ceremony for the results of the July-August 2020 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) examinations.

Director of Operations, Examination Services Division, Nicole Manning said at the CSEC (CXC) level improved performance was recorded in Mathematics and English Language (English ‘A’).

Manning noted that 52 percent of candidates achieved acceptable grades (Grade One-Three) in Mathematics; a slight improvement from 46 percent in 2019 and 49 percent in 2018. Further, 12 percent of students were able to earn Grade Ones, as compared to 8 percent of candidates in 2019.

For English ‘A’ she said that 82 percent of students earned Grade One-Three passes, with 23 percent being Grade Ones, compared to 79 percent Grade One-Three passes in 2019 with 20 percent Grade Ones. Moreover, 70 percent of students passed Social Studies, a five percent growth from the previous year.

Science subjects such as Chemistry, Biology and Integrated Science all saw improvements with acceptable grades.

However, CXC recorded a decline in the performance for Information Technology (IT). In 2019, 92 per cent of registered candidates passed the examination, but this slipped to 90 per cent in 2020. Also, Grade Ones in IT reduced from 33 percent in 2019 to 27 percent this year.

Overall, a 3.81 percent increase in acceptable grades for all subject areas was recorded. CXC Registrar, Dr. Wayne Wesley said he was satisfied with the overall results, given the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted too that as the world continues to grapple with the impacts of the disease, innovative solutions would need to be found to reduce learning loss.

According to Manning, acceptable grades (Grade 1-4) were also recorded at this level, along with some advancement in some subject areas.

Pure Mathematics: Unit One, saw a modest boost from 60 percent in 2018 and 71 percent in 2019, to 72 percent in 2020. Candidates with Grade ones totaled 22 per cent, a two per cent increase from last year.

Caribbean Studies recorded a one percent elevation – from 98 percent in 2020 and 97 percent in 2019. Twenty-four percent of students attained Grade Ones, compared to 20 percent in 2019. Other improvements were recorded in Communication Studies, History: Unit One, Management of Business: Unit Two, Computer Science and Digital Media; Unit One.

On the other hand, Animation and Game Design: Unit One recorded a decline from 100 percent in 2019 to 97 percent in 2020. Further, despite improvements in several subjects, CAPE recorded a 1.47 percent reduction in acceptable grades. CXC candidates across the Caribbean will be able to access their exam results online, using their Centre Number and Candidate Number at www.cxc.org/student-results shortly.