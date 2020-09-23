Cops, civilian accused of stealing parts from dead policeman’s motorcycle

– wife begs magistrate to give them a chance

Two police constables who were stationed at the Springlands Police Station, Corentyne, Berbice, were among three persons charged with the offence of simple larceny.

They are Police Constables, Edul Khan, of Upper Corentyne and Doran La Fleur.

The policemen were charged along with Dinesh Lakeram, 25, a farmer of No 68 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The policemen were accused of stealing parts off of the motorcycle of late policeman, Navindra Jodhan, which was parked in the Springlands Police Station Compound. They are accused of selling it to Lakeram.

They were accused of committing the act between 25th and 27th June, 2020. The parts were valued at $495,000.

They appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore in the Springlands Magistrate Court and pleaded not guilty. However, the wife of the late police officer intervened and begged the court to drop the matter since she felt sorry for them and did not want to see them lose their jobs.

The late Jodhan, who was involved in an accident on June 14, 2020, on the Number 68 Public Road, which also killed a pedestrian, died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) sometime after.

Jodhan was attached to the Anti-Crime Unit of the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam and was also a part of a bikers’ club from Berbice.

After the accident, the CBR motorcycle was taken to the Springlands Police Station and lodged there.

It was reported that the two constables conspired with Lakeram to steal the parts and sell it to him.

After it was realized that the parts were missing, a report was made and an investigation was launched and the two constables were arrested.

A file was prepared and sent to the DPP and it was recommended that they be charged with simple larceny.