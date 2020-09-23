Constitutional reform to be driven by nationwide consultation – AG

Latest update September 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall told members of the National Assembly on Friday that his Ministry has a number of pressing matters that will be dealt with urgently under the provision of the 2020 emergency budget. Among these matters, the AG said is the work to bring about constitutional reform.
During his presentation, he asserted that, “work will begin shortly, right here in this House, utilising the Standing Committee on Constitutional Reform as the launching pad to execute our Government’s agenda on constitutional reform.”
The AG emphasized however that the process of achieving constitutional reform will be driven by a very board-based vehicle comprising of Government, the Opposition on the one hand and civil society on the other hand, in an equal partnership and will embrace nationwide consultation.
Added to that, Nandlall noted that the Ministry of Legal Affairs will spearhead wide ranging reforms, including legislative reforms, to our electoral process to make it stronger, more transparent, and more accountable and to ensure that it is manned by persons of high integrity and professional ethics, so as to prevent the electoral machinery from being “hijacked by political fraudsters”.
Additionally, the Bail Bill, Hire Purchase Bill, a new Arbitration Bill, amendments to the Companies Act and a series of legislation for the petroleum industry and various other sectors are listed on top of the agenda for the Ministry of Legal Affairs.
Meanwhile, Nandlall announced that there is a provision in the budget of $25M GYD for capital works that will commence on the Ministry’s main building.
According to him, the project is to complete a two-storey expansion of the Ministry’s main building to provide badly needed physical space to accommodate existing and new staff, as the Ministry continues to grow.
“These are only activities for the next four months. The 2021 Budget will unfold the other plans,” the AG said.
Sep 23, 2020The President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, participated in the 70th FIFA Congress last Friday. The Congress, held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19...
Sep 23, 2020
Sep 22, 2020
Sep 21, 2020
Sep 21, 2020
Sep 21, 2020
If you are an editor, journalist, political observer, political analyst, civil society activist or a citizen who keeps informed... more
People who earn consultant-level salaries must be capable of producing consultant-quality work. You do not pay a medical... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 1994, shortly after Antigua and Barbuda and Cuba established diplomatic relations, Fidel Castro... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]