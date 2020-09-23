Constitutional reform to be driven by nationwide consultation – AG

Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall told members of the National Assembly on Friday that his Ministry has a number of pressing matters that will be dealt with urgently under the provision of the 2020 emergency budget. Among these matters, the AG said is the work to bring about constitutional reform.

During his presentation, he asserted that, “work will begin shortly, right here in this House, utilising the Standing Committee on Constitutional Reform as the launching pad to execute our Government’s agenda on constitutional reform.”

The AG emphasized however that the process of achieving constitutional reform will be driven by a very board-based vehicle comprising of Government, the Opposition on the one hand and civil society on the other hand, in an equal partnership and will embrace nationwide consultation.

Added to that, Nandlall noted that the Ministry of Legal Affairs will spearhead wide ranging reforms, including legislative reforms, to our electoral process to make it stronger, more transparent, and more accountable and to ensure that it is manned by persons of high integrity and professional ethics, so as to prevent the electoral machinery from being “hijacked by political fraudsters”.

Additionally, the Bail Bill, Hire Purchase Bill, a new Arbitration Bill, amendments to the Companies Act and a series of legislation for the petroleum industry and various other sectors are listed on top of the agenda for the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

Meanwhile, Nandlall announced that there is a provision in the budget of $25M GYD for capital works that will commence on the Ministry’s main building.

According to him, the project is to complete a two-storey expansion of the Ministry’s main building to provide badly needed physical space to accommodate existing and new staff, as the Ministry continues to grow.

“These are only activities for the next four months. The 2021 Budget will unfold the other plans,” the AG said.