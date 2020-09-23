Bandits foiled in attempt to break into ATM at Courtyard Mall

Bandits were, on Sunday last, successful in breaking into a barbershop and stealing some cash.

But they have failed in their attempts to cart off the Scotiabank ATM machine next door.

The burglary reportedly took place at the Courtyard Mall, Robb Street, Georgetown, around 04:00hrs.

According to Commander of ‘A’ Division, Simon McBean, the thieves had broken into the hair salon and stole an undisclosed amount the cash.

After the theft, he said, the men tried to gain access to the ATM machine which was housed next door to the salon but they were forced to abort the mission.

In other sections of the media, it was reported that men had already drilled a hole in the wall. However, their attempts were cut short after a security guard from a nearby business spotted them in operation.

The security guard reportedly raised an alarm and the men fled the compound of the Courtyard Mall making good their escape.