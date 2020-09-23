Latest update September 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

A Positive Move by President Ali

Sep 23, 2020

At long last, there is a welcome development. President Ali, speaking of the long-delayed, defects-plagued and overpriced Cheddi Jagan International Airport Expansion Project (CJIAEP), said, “I will not accept this project.”
We are heartened that the President is gaining a better understanding of the corruption and swindling which has come to characterize public works projects such as the CJIAEP. These projects are never completed on time and bleed the country through overblown costs and endless tax and duty concessions.
We applaud the President’s stance. We empathize with his anger and support his rejection of the works done thus far. We hope he extends his attention to investments in the natural resource sectors where foreign companies are also shortchanging the government and the country.
The gouging has gone on for too long. It is time that the government put a stop to these practices and ensure that the country gets value for money that is spent on such huge projects and a fair deal for the country’s resources. President Ali must show that he means business.

