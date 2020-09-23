93,000 households to benefit from $1.8B in hampers – PM Phillips

Making good of their promise to support families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) administration has budgeted $1.8B to supply and distribute hampers to some 93,000 households across Guyana.

This and other details were disclosed by Prime Minister (PM) Mark Philips, during his presentation to the National Assembly’s Committee of Supply, on Monday.

According to the PM, this COVID-19 relief is one that will benefit Guyanese all across Guyana, as he highlighted that an estimated 38,000 households in the hinterlands will also be in receipt of those pre-packaged supplies.

During the presentation to the Committee of Supply, oppositional Member of Parliament (MP), Jermaine Figueira, had queried what method was utilized to select the vulnerable households.

Against this, PM Phillips indicated that there was a process which entailed online applications and based on those responses, there would follow an assessment programme which determines who qualifies for those hampers. Persons on the coast can apply online to pre-qualify for a hamper or any other form of government assistance, he said.

“The Economic and Social Sub-Committee of the COVID-19 Task Force, which is working through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and CDC, will manage the whole process to ensure all households benefits as the criteria mentions,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

“Based on the work done by all the agencies including the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), 45% of the population is deemed as having the need to be given some sort of assistance and support during COVID-19. Based on that percentage we arrived at this target figure.”

PM Phillips noted that this initiative is separate from the $4.5 billion relief, popularly known as the $25,000 cash grant measures which President Irfaan Ali announced earlier this month.

Of the budget, the PM said that $133M will be allocated to transport the hampers to communities. He added that the government intends on working with Chairpersons and Toshaos of each region to ensure that all services are procured from the locals.

This is executed with aims to ensure that the government invests in the economy of each administrative region thereby generating income.

This initiative is anticipated to be rolled out over the next three months.