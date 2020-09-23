49 Guyanese stranded in Suriname since March return home

The Ministry of Health, on behalf of the Government of Guyana, yesterday expressed gratitude to the Government of Suriname after 49 Guyanese citizens who were stranded in that neighbouring country, returned to their homeland on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the persons would have been stranded since March following the implementation of COVID-19 guidelines at all ports of entry into Guyana and exit from Suriname.

According to the Ministry yesterday, since Suriname does not administer polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to persons without symptoms of the COVID-19, the batch of Guyanese could not fulfill all the requirements for re-entry, as a negative COVID-19 PCR test, not less than seven days old, is a requirement for Immigration authorities to allow entry for passengers into Guyana.

It was disclosed that the matter was raised at the highest order.

“When the President of Suriname, His Excellency Chandrikapersad Santokhi, visited Guyana in August 2020 for the inauguration of Dr. Irfaan Ali as Guyana’s newly elected President, both leaders committed to strengthening the bond between the two countries. Mr. Santokhi was a special guest at the inauguration ceremony.”

During the discussions between the two heads, the matter of the group of Guyanese remaining in Suriname for several months was raised by President Ali.

The Surinamese leader “readily committed to his Government’s conduct of the PCR testing to facilitate the return travel of the Guyanese citizens”.

The Ministry disclosed that with further assistance of Guyana’s Ambassador to Suriname, Keith George and staffers of the Guyana Embassy in Paramaribo, all 49 persons were tested and the MB Sandaka Ferry was dispatched to transport the batch of Guyanese back to their homeland.

“The Minister of Health Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony and the entire Ministry of Health convey their gratitude to the Government and people of Suriname for all the assistance and hospitality afforded to the group of Guyanese while they were staying in Suriname.

As an added precaution, and in keeping with the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 protocols, they will all be placed on a one-week self quarantine on arrival.”